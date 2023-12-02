DFA: 2 Filipinos executed in China for drug trafficking

A Chinese national flag outside the Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court in Beijing, China, March 31, 2022. Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — The Chinese government has executed 2 Filipinos convicted of drug trafficking, the Department of Foreign Affairs said, adding the Philippines had exhausted all measures to commute their sentences.

"We offer our most sincere condolences to their families and loved ones. We respect the wishes of their families for privacy, and as such are withholding the identities of the two Filipinos," the DFA said.

It said that the Philippine government "provided all possible assistance, including legal assistance funding" to the 2 Filipinos since their arrest in 2013 up to appealing their 2016 conviction.

"The Government of the Republic of the Philippines further exhausted all measures available to appeal to the relevant authorities of the People's Republic of China to commute their sentences to life imprisonment on humanitarian grounds. There were also high-level political representations in this regard," DFA said.

It said that, in the end, the conviction was upheld and that the Philippines must respect China's laws and legal processes.

"The Department issues this urgent reminder to all Filipinos wishing to travel overseas to be vigilant of the modus operandi of drug syndicates in recruiting unwitting travelers as drug mules, and to refuse to carry any package that you have not personally packed and thoroughly inspected," it also said.

Mary Jane Veloso, also an OFW, remains on death row in Indonesia for a drug trafficking conviction.

She has maintained that the luggage she used was only given to her by her job recruiters and that she did not know there were drugs inside.