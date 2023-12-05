MANILA — Political party leaders of the House of Representatives on Tuesday issued a joint statement in support of the peace process launched by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., a day after Vice President Sara Duterte opposed negotiations with communist rebels.

"As the united voice of the House of Representatives, representing all political parties, we collectively express our unwavering support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s initiative for peace and national unity," the statement read.

"This historic move marks a pivotal moment in our nation’s journey towards lasting peace and sustainable development."

The party leaders said Marcos' push for peace talks "transcends political boundaries and speaks to the core of our shared values as Filipinos."

"We are united in the belief that through dialogue, empathy, and mutual respect, we can overcome historical divides and build a more inclusive and peaceful nation," they said.

The party leaders also urged the public "to join us in this noble pursuit."

"It is only through our joint efforts that we can turn the aspirations of peace, unity, and progress into reality. In solidarity, we commend President Marcos for his visionary leadership. Together, as a united House of Representatives and as one nation, we look forward to a future marked by peace, unity, and prosperity for all Filipinos," they said.

The statement made no reference to Duterte's appeal against peace talks with communist rebels. It is the latest in a growing list of differences between the country's highest officials.

According to House Secretary General Reginald "Reggie" Velasco, the party leaders include:

Senior Deputy Speaker and Pampanga Rep. Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales Jr., Majority Leader and Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose "Mannix" Dalipe, and Agusan del Norte Rep. Jose "Joboy" Aquino II of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats

Rizal Rep. Michael John Duavit, Deputy Speaker and Ilocos Sur Rep. Kristine Singson-Meehan, and Quezon Rep. Mark Enverga of the Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC)

Deputy Speaker and Las Piñas City Rep. Camille Villar, Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, and Romblon Rep Eleandro Jesus "Budoy" Madrona of the Nacionalista Party (NP)

Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte, Antipolo City Rep. Robbie Puno, and Bataan Rep. Albert Garcia of the National Unity Party (NUP)

Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, Bicol Saro Partylist Rep. Brian Raymund Yamsuan, and Barangay Health & Wellness (BHW) Partylist Rep. Angelica Natasha Co of the Partylist Coalition Foundation Inc. (PCFI)

Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco of the Partido Navoteño

Meanwhile, House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro said Duterte's remarks were "detrimental to the pursuit of genuine peace negotiations" and "undermining the efforts to address the roots of the armed conflict in the Philippines."

"The NDFP has demonstrated its commitment to engage in peace negotiations, and it is imperative that all parties involved uphold sincerity and respect in these discussions. Instead of promoting war, we call on the Vice President and those she represents to support efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the armed conflict in the country," she added.

On Monday night, Speaker Martin Romualdez maintained that the peace talks was the right thing to do.

"Bakit tayo matatakot makipag-usap kung alam nating malakas ang ating Sandatahang Lakas at matatag ang ating Republika? Ano ang ikababahala natin kung alam natin na nasa pamahalaan ang tiwala ng bayan?" Romualdez said in a statement.

"This negotiation is more than just a political maneuver; it is a moral imperative, a chance to mend the fissures that have long divided our nation. We are not just negotiating terms; we are weaving the fabric of a peaceful future for every Filipino," he added.

The last time peace talks were held was during the administration of the Vice President's father, former president Rodrigo Duterte -- a self-declared socialist and a former student of Jose Maria Sison, who launched the decades-long insurgency.

The peace talks under the previous administration devolved into threats and recrimination, with Duterte officially cutting them off in 2017, declaring the group a terrorist organization and accusing them of killing police and soldiers while negotiations were underway.

In her statement, the younger Duterte cited the alleged killings and urged Marcos to review the deal to restart peace talks. She also opposed the grant of amnesty to former rebels through proclamations recently signed by the President.

"Ang dapat nating gawin ay ipagpatuloy ang ating mga nasimulan sa NTF-ELCAC (National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict) at mas palakasin pa ang mga ito. Panalo na tayo, lumalaban na ang mga komunidad," Duterte said.

"Mr. President, we can negotiate for peace and reconciliation and pursue meaningful development efforts in the Philippines without capitulating to the enemies. Hiling namin na kami ay mapakinggan," she added.