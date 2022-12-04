Police officer who allegedly hit security guard in NAIA placed on 'administrative relief'

A police officer who allegedly hit a security guard in NAIA Terminal 1 has been relieved, the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (AVSEGROUP) announced Sunday.

Public Information Officer of Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group PLtCol Reynaldo Honrado confirmed in a phone interview that the said cop was placed on “administrative relief.”

Acting Director of AVSEGROUP PCOL Anthony A Aberin explained in a statement released Sunday, Dec. 4, that the move was “to give way to an impartial investigation.”

“It has always been my instruction to our field commanders to coordinate and give full support to our partner agencies involved in the security of our airports,” Aberin said.

A senior officer allegedly hit a security guard last Dec 1 at around 11:35 p.m after the former’s group was prevented from entering through the lobby exit area, according to the statement released by the PIO AVSEGROUP.

Aberin assured in the statement the cop will face the necessary consequences if proven guilty.

“Hindi po namin kukunsintihin ang aming mga tauhan kung napatunayang may pagkakamali at may nagawang taliwas sa sinumpaang tungkulin. Iimbestigahan po namin ang nangyari at makikipagtulungan din po kami sa kinauukulan sa imbestigasyon ng pangyayari na ito”, he admonished.