A health worker inoculates a woman with a COVID-19 booster shot along Scout Santiago Street in Quezon City on Sept. 29, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The House of Representatives on Monday approved on third and final reading a bill that seeks to establish the Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines.

All 216 lawmakers in attendance voted in favor of House Bill 6452.

The proposed law aims to strengthen the country's capacity to address medical emergencies, House health committee chairperson Batanes Rep. Ciriaco Gato earlier said.

He said the proposed Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines (VIP) would conduct in-depth studies on viruses, which would provide scientific bases for the treatment of diseases and the policies to curb their transmission.

Gato said the VIP, which would be attached under the Department of Science and Technology, would focus on the following:

- Research on viruses and other pathogens using a modern approach such as molecular biology and its application on biotechnology and bioinformatics;

- Development of diagnostics, vaccines, and therapeutics on viruses and other pathogens;

- International cooperation and network of databases of virus infections;

- Operation of a virology laboratory, virus gene bank and virus genome laboratory, to focus on viruses circulating in the Philippines for disease prevention and epidemiological studies; and

- Operation of a virus high containment laboratory dedicated to the study of highly infectious and highly pathogenic viruses.

The House will submit the bill to the Senate for consideration.