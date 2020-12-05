Metro Manila malls deploy more guards to monitor minors at premises

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — Some shopping malls in Metro Manila have started to deploy additional security personnel and health officers to make sure minors do not enter shopping malls, following the decision of mayors to ban children there.

Guards could be seen roaming Robinsons malls to ensure that minors are there only for “essential” activities with their parents, such as going to dental clinics, said Myron Yao, the mall’s regional operations manager.

The management of Ayala Malls and SM Malls, meanwhile, implemented the order of local government units (LGU) prohibiting children from entering malls.

“Ang direksyon namin sa lahat ng SM sumunod sa itinakda ng LGU na talagang pagsabihan at pagbawalan ang mga menor de edad na pumunta sa mga mall so mayroon nakalagay sa batas na except that getting essentials,” SM Supermalls senior vice president Bien Mateo said.

(We directed all branches of SM to follow the guidelines of the LGU and to remind, ban minors from entering malls, except when doing essential errands.)

Mall management also assured the public nobody would be apprehended, but there would be constant reminders regarding the restriction meant to prevent children from catching the virus or spreading it.

An infectious diseases expert earlier urged LGUs to consider reopening parks during the holiday season because of the order.

Dr. Benjamin Co said even with safety measures against the novel coronavirus, there is no guarantee that going to malls is safe for those allowed.

RELATED STORIES:



-- TeleRadyo Dec. 5, 2020