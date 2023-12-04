South Korea condoles with victims of Marawi bombing

MANILA - The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Philippines on Monday sent its condolences to the victims of the deadly bombing in Mindanao State University in Marawi City.

In a Facebook post, the embassy also expressed its deep concern regarding the attack.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Korea expresses deep concern regarding the heinous attack that occurred at Mindanao State University on 3 December. Violence, especially against innocent civilians, can never be tolerated under any circumstances. As the Philippines mourns the tragic loss of lives, the Embassy stands in solidarity with the government and people of the Philippines. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families,” it said.

Other ambassadors have also earlier expressed their condolences to the victims as they condemned the attack.

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Loss Carlson said her heart goes out to those affected by the Mindanao State University bombing, especially the victims and their loved ones.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa also said he was deeply saddened by the tragedy at MSU and that his thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones.

The bombing killed at least 4 people, with 50 others injured.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which happened during a morning service at Mindanao State University's gymnasium in Marawi, the country's largest Muslim city, which was besieged by militant groups in 2017.

Authorities are not ruling out the ISIS’ claim, but they also said they are still looking at all angles.