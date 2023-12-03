Envoys condemn MSU bombing, send condolences to victims

Governor Mamintal “Bombit” Alonto Adiong, Jr. talks to the security sector at the MSU Dimaporo Gymnasium, Marawi City. Photo from the Lanao del Sur government Facebook page

MANILA — Ambassadors from the US, Japan and other nations and from the European Union condemned Sunday the bombing of Mass inside the Mindanao State University's gymnasium in Marawi, the Philippines' largest Muslim city, which killed at least 4 people.

Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal “Bombit” Alonto Adiong, Jr. told reporters that an improvised explosive device caused the explosion, which left at least 40 people injured.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meanwhile said "foreign terrorists" were responsible for the attack.

'DEEPEST CONDOLENCES'

In a statement, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Loss Carlson said her heart goes out to those affected by the Mindanao State University bombing, especially the victims and their loved ones.

"I extend deepest condolences on the part of the U.S. government. We condemn this act of violence and support efforts to hold the perpetrators accountable," she said.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa said he was deeply saddened by the tragedy at MSU and that his thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones.

"I reiterate Japan’s commitment to support the peace process to achieve sustainable peace and stability in Mindanao," the envoy said.

European Union Ambassador to the Philippines Ambassador Luc Véron retweeted the statement of MSU about the tragedy, saying "Violence has no place in schools."

It’s deeply disheartening to learn of today’s explosion at Mindanao Stare University in Marawi. Violence has no place in schools.



The Embassy of France offered condolence to the families of the victims and assured authorities and the Filipino people “of our solidarity in the face of this vicious attack.”

Read the statement of the Embassy of France to the Philippines :



'IT WAS REALLY SUDDEN'

University student Chris Jurado, 21, told AFP from his hospital bed that the explosion happened during the first Bible reading of the morning mass at 7:00 am (2300 GMT Saturday).

"It was really sudden and everyone ran," Jurado said.

"When I looked behind me people were lying on the floor. We didn't know what happened because everything happened so fast."

Rowena Mae Fernandez, 19, said she did not know what the explosion was at first — then others started running.

"My companion and I also ran, even though we fell on the ground at one point. That was the only thing I remembered until I got out of the gym and I fell again," she said from hospital.

"My friends were crying because they saw my injury."

— With Agence France-Presse