Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Vice President Sara Duterte, and Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/OVP/Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB handout

MANILA — The Supreme Court has asked Vice President Sara Duterte, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, and Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman to comment on a petition for certiorari related to the P125 million confidential funds spent by her office in 2022.

In a notice dated Nov. 14, 2023 and released by the court on Monday, Duterte, Bersamin, and Pangandaman were required to “comment within 10 days from notice hereof.”

Last November 7, 2023, petitioners led by lawyers Christian Monsod, Katrina Monsod, Barry Gutierrez and RP Santiago said the transfer of funds from the Office of the President to the Duterte's office as confidential funds and expenses was unconstitutional.

They were joined in the petition for certiorari by former Commission on Elections commissioner Gus Lagman, Imelda Nicolas and Enteng Romano.

The petitioners also said that the OVP should be ordered to return the money to the government’s treasury.

Pangandaman "has already taken cognizance of the matter," the budget department said.

"We are now working closely with the Office of the Solicitor General on this," it added.

