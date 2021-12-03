Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go at the Malacañang Palace on October 25, 2021. Simeon Celi, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go on Friday said his decision to withdraw from the 2022 presidential race is final while it is yet to be formalized before the Commission of Elections.

"Nakapagsalita na po ako at firm ang aking desisyon tungkol dyan. Nagkausap na kami ng Pangulong Duterte at siya mismo nirerespeto desisyon," he told ABS-CBN News.

Critics have said his previous announcement of his withdrawal might be a political tactic to increase his chances in Halalan 2022 since he has not yet withdrawn his certificate of candidacy as elections near.

But the senator, President Rodrigo Duterte's initial pick for the presidential race, said he will retract his COC at his chosen time.

"Wala naman pilitan kung kailan ko gusto pumunta ng Comelec. Pwedeng sa susunod na linggo, pwedeng sa susunod na buwan. Wala naman pong deadline sa pag withdraw," he said.

Go said he will wait for President Rodrigo Duterte's next preferred successor in 2022.

The President's acting spokesman earlier said the public should give Duterte some time to choose which of the remaining presidential contenders he would endorse after Go announced he was quitting the 2022 elections.

The President's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, has urged administration supporters to unite behind her and running-mate, presidential contender Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

— Report from Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News

