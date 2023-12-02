Strong quake damages houses in Agusan del Sur



MANILA — The magnitude 6.9 quake in eastern Mindanao Saturday night affected homes in Agusan del Sur.

Residents like Belissima Cheny Giango in the town of Talacogon lost electricity after the earthquake struck.

In a video she posted on social media, tiles had fallen off in various parts of the house.

“Grabe ‘yong panginginig namin,” she said in the video, as she surveyed the damage.

She is thankful her family was not hurt.

Giango added they stayed outside the house as they continued to experience aftershocks.

In a separate video, she appealed “Naku, Ginoo, Tama na” as she reacted to the tremors.

Aside from aftershocks, authorities have also issued tsunami warnings in coastal areas.