MANILA - Aggravated fraud charges have been filed against an immigration consultancy firm accused of scamming Filipinos in Milan, the Consulate General of the Philippines said.

In a statement, the Consulate General said charges have been filed before the Office of the Public Prosecutor in Milan against Diane Kristine Respicio and John Dutaro, Chief Executive Officers of the immigration consultancy firm Alpha Assistenza SRL.

The first 11 complaints were filed by Atty. Bruno de Blasi, who was hired by the Department of Foreign Affairs to represent the 100 Filipino complainants based in Italy in the class suit against Respicio, Dutao and others involved in "defrauding 269 Filipinos in the Philippines seeking work in Italy under the decreto flussi program."

De Blasi is expected to file additional complaints in the coming days. The complaints were filed less than two weeks since De Blasi was tapped to represent the Filipinos who paid as much as €3,000 each after being promised jobs in Italy.

RELATED VIDEO