MANILA (UPDATED) — The Bangsamoro government and other officials on Sunday condemned the blast that killed at least 4 people in Mindanao State University (MSU) gymnasium in Marawi City on Sunday.

In a statement, Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim condemned the deadly explosion that also injured at least 9 individuals, saying it was an "atrocious and cowardly" act.

"We stand firm and united against any form of violence and extremism that threatens the peace and harmony of our society," he said.

"Such acts not only take away innocent lives but also sow fear and discord among our people."

'LET US REJECT VIOLENCE AND ALL FORMS OF EXTREMISM'

The blast occurred at the university's gymnasium where the victims were attending a Catholic Mass. Authorities have yet to determine the motive or identify what explosive was used.

Ebrahim said the MSU "is an academic institution that has always welcomed people of different faiths," ensuring that the tradition would "endure these times of tribulations."

He urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to swiftly bring the perpetrators of the blast to justice.

"The Bangsamoro Government is fully committed to supporting and cooperating with the investigative agencies to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their wicked actions," Ebrahim said.

The chief minister also urged residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities or personalities to authorities.

"Let us reject violence and all forms of extremism and work tirelessly towards a future where safety, justice, and tolerance prevail," he said.

In a statement, conflict monitor Climate and Conflict Action Asia warned that is is "too early to draw conclusions or to point fingers towards any individual or group."

The group called for calm "amidst attempts to polarize the situation and sow the seeds of a Muslim-Christian conflict" as it said that it has monitored hate speech on the ground and in social media in the aftermath of the blast.

BLAST 'TARGETED INNOCENTS IN PRAYER'

Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong also condemned the "unprovoked attack," noting that perpetrators "targeted innocents in prayer."

"During these dark moments, it is essential for us to unite in solidarity, demonstrating that love and compassion can overcome hatred. Let us stand together as a community, providing solace and strength to one another as we mourn the senseless loss of life," he said.

"I extend my support and whatever assistance my office may provide to the victims and their families, as well as to the entire community affected by this heinous act," he said.

Adiong urged authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice, adding that it "is the bare minimum that we must do to ensure that the right to life of our citizens [is] protected."

In a separate statement, Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. noted that "terroristic attacks on educational insitutions must also be condemned because these are places that promote the culture of peace and mold our youth to be the future shapers of this country."

TERRORIST ATTACK

Rep. Adiong, the government spokesperson during the bloody Marawi siege in 2017, believes certain groups were inciting conflict in Mindanao by targeting a religious gathering filled with Christian students and faculty.

"With the degree of the damage and the casualties and the number of targets, I would say this is a terrorist attack. Let us not mince words, makikita natin ang signature ng mga ito, ang target mo is isang community sa isang malawakan na event marami kang posibleng mabiktima I would say this is a terrorist attack," Adiong told ABS CBN News.

He expressed sympathy for the victims and their families, and called on authorities for swift justice that would put the perpetrators behind bars.

"Nagpapaabot kami ng taos-pusong pakikiramay sa mga biktima. We ensure the public that we are working with the PNP and AFP plus LGUs to bring the perpetrators to justice. Those involved will be put behind bars,” Adiong said.

He added, the attack should not take away from the gains of the local community and government toward peace and reconciliation in Lanao del Sur.

'BARBARIC, HORRENDOUS'

Presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. also expressed his condemnation of Sunday's explosion, which he said was a "barbaric" and "horrendous" attack that coincided with the celebration of the Mindanao Week of Peace.

Galvez said in a statement that the blast showed "the ruthless methods that these lawless elements will utilize to sow fear, anger, and animosity among our people. We will not allow this to happen."

"Rest assured that the Marcos Administration will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to the bar of justice," he said.

Galvez, who is a former commander of the military Western Mindanao Command that operates in the BARMM, added that they are coordinating with the Bangsamoro government to assist the victims and their families.

"As we mourn the loss of those who have perished, let us unite and work hand in hand so that we can help prevent such incidents from happening again, as we continue to promote the culture of peace, mutual understanding, and solidarity across our nation," he said.

— with reports from Jeff Canoy and Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News