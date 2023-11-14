RTVM screengrab

DAVAO CITY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attended the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s (BARMM) first local legislative general assembly on Tuesday, which he said was “historic” and “crucial to achieving our goal of achieving peace and progress” in the region.



Marcos told Bangsamoro officials that he “insisted” on attending the gathering of vice mayors and councilors from Bangsamoro cities and municipalities even if he is scheduled to travel to the United States for the Asia-Pacific Economic Summit (APEC) in less than 12 hours.

“It is a landmark day, a historic day because it is a measure of the progress we have made over so many decades,” the President said in his speech.



“I insisted on coming here today to remind all of you that this is an important day. It is important not only to BARMM, but it is important to the entire Republic of the Philippines,” he said.



It is both a “great privilege and responsibility” for the Bangsamoro to have its own legislative body, said BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim.



“Let us continue crafting responsive policies that safeguard the well-being of our people, promote social justice, and build a Bangsamoro that will stand as a beacon of sustainable peace and development,” he said.



“Let this assembly serve as a reminder that all our efforts to push peaceful and progressive communities must be aligned with the efforts of the Bangsamoro and the national government,” he said.



Under the Bangsamoro Organic Law, the autonomous region shall have its own parliament, but its localities — similar to the rest of the Philippines — would have its city and municipal councils in charge of crafting local legislation.



“Very important kasi ang Bangsamoro maraming mga tribo na kuwan so kailangan bawat tribo ay may representation sa pagawa ng law. That’s why we organized this,” the BARMM chief minister told reporters.



Embrahim said members of local legislative bodies who attended the general assembly were expected to engage in the “meaningful exchange of ideas, collaboration and forging of bonds that transcend political affiliations.”



“Sa Bangsamoro, apat yung priority namin. One is education, pangalawa is social services, pangatlo is infrastructure, pang-apat is medical services,” he said.



Aside from heeding the needs of cities and municipalities, the Bangsamoro is also crafting regional codes for the administration and supervision of the Muslim-dominated territory.



“The last one is the revenue code. Mayroon na kaming local government code, civil service code and administrative code,” the Chief Minister said.



Once those are completed, “that will signify that the Bangsamoro is already completely working,” he said.



The BARMM was formally created in 2019 after residents of the then-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao voted in favor of the Bangsamoro Organic Law, the product of peace talks between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.



A total of 1,540,017 residents voted for ratification while only 198,750 rejected the BOL.



Marcos Jr. assured BARMM officials of his administration’s “unwavering support” for the region’s development agenda, adding that he looks forward to “various collaborations that will improve the socio-economic conditions of the Bangsamoro.”

Video from RTVM