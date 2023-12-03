Abu Sayyaf sub leader Sawadjaan killed in Basilan operation: AFP

MANILA - The Armed Forces of the Philippines said a sub leader of the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) was killed in an operation in Basilan Saturday night.

In a statement, AFP said Mudzrimar Sawadjaan, also known as "Mundi," was killed in an operation in the waters off Tipo-Tipo and Tuburan in Basilan.

Mundi was killed as he was attempting to leave the province, AFP added.

Mundi is the suspected mastermind in the 2020 Jolo bombings.

A traditional Muslim burial will be conducted while authorities are contacting any family members for the claiming of his remains.

"The successful operation is a testament to the relentless efforts and unwavering commitment of our armed forces to ensure the safety and security of our citizens," the AFP said.

The AFP also urged remaining ASG members to surrender and avail of the government's amnesty program.

Mundi's death happened hours before the bombing of a church service in the Mindanao State University gymnasium in Marawi City, which the military said could be a retaliatory attack following a series of military operations against 3 terrorist groups in Mindanao.

Prior to the operation against Mundi, the Western Mindanao Command forces killed 11 members of the terrorist group Dawlah Islamiyah including its declared emir, Abdullah Sapal, in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on Friday.

A third operation by the 103rd Infantry Brigade in Piyagapo, Lanao del Sur on Sunday also led to the neutralization of another terrorist leader.

