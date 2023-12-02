Dawlah Islamiyah leader, 10 others killed in Maguindanao del Sur

Philippine Army 6th Infantry Division handout photo

A self-proclaimed leader of terrorist group Dawlah Islamiyah-Philippines was among the 11 suspects killed in military operations in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on Friday, the Philippine Army said.

The 11 reported members of Dawlah Islamiyah were killed during the military's joint air and ground assault in the uplands of Barangay Mother Tuayan, Datu Hofer Ampatuan town, the Philippine Army's 6th Infantry Division said Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Oriel Pangcog, 601st Infantry Brigade commander, said 10 high-powered firearms and three explosives were recovered in the area.

Pangcog said that they acted upon information relayed by the community. The operation, supported by military aircraft, targeted the location where the terrorists were hiding, he added.



Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera, Division Commander of the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division and Joint Task Force Central, said the terrorist group was reportedly targeting communities in central and south-central Mindanao.



Government troops collected fingerprints from the suspects for further confirmation.

RELATED VIDEO