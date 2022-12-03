UN special rapporteur on the sale and sexual exploitation of children Mama Fatima Singhateh and Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla. Valenzuela City Twitter account and George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — UN special rapporteur on the sale and sexual exploitation of children Mama Fatima Singhateh is set meet with Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla next week, an official confirmed Saturday.

DOJ spokesperson Asec. Mico Clavano said Singhateh will visit their office on Wednesday, Dec. 7, following Remulla's invitation.

"The purpose of the meeting is for Secretary Remulla to express his gratitude to the UN representative for visiting the Philippines and to answer any questions she may still have after her visit to the different local governments around the country," Clavano said in a statement.

The Justice spokesperson added that Remulla wants to give Singhateh "a more macro perspective" of the online sexual abuse and exploitation of children situation.

Remulla will also explain the role of the national government in putting an end to criminal activities involving minors, said Clavano.

"We are looking forward to the UN Special Rapporteur’s visit to DOJ. Even more, we believe that this visit will provide more momentum in our war against OSAEC (Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children)," Clavano said.

Singhateh's visit is the first by a UN special rapporteur under the administration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and the first in the country in seven years.

In 2016, former President Rodrigo Duterte canceled a scheduled 2017 visit by then-UN special rapporteur on extra-judicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard after a public word war over thousands of killings in connection with his bloody drug war.

—with a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

