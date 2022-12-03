Photo courtesy of PDEA Region 7



CEBU CITY - Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized on Saturday morning half a kilo of suspected shabu during an administration of search warrant in Barangay Lahug in this city.

PDEA-7 Director Levi Ortiz said the suspect is a former professional mixed martial arts fighter.

“We got the information from a confidential informant,” said Ortiz.

As operatives searched the house, they found 25 packs of suspected illegal drugs with an estimated worth of P3.4 million, digital weighing scales, three empty plastic green tea bags, money transfer receipts and assorted drug paraphernalia.

“His modus is to use packaging of online shopping and courier services to wrap the drugs as if it is a legitimate parcel,” Ortiz said of the suspect.

PDEA officials said it took them one month to monitor the suspect who operates in Metro Cebu and other areas of Cebu Province.

The suspect has a pending case for violation of Section 12 of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act, for which he is under probation.

He will face new charges for violation of Sections 11 and 12, Article II of the same law.

-- Report from Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC