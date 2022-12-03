Courtesy of Iluminada Fabroa

Atty. Iluminada Vaflor Fabroa from Cavite successfully reached the peak of Mount Apo on Thursday via the Kapatagan, Digos City trail in Davao del Sur.

Digos City Tourism Office Perla May Griffin said Fabroa encountered difficulties during the climb and hoped the trail would be developed just like Mount Pulag.

However, with the good weather conditions and her determination, Fabroa managed to conquer the Philippines' highest mountain.

"She said, 'Kung kaya mo pa mag-climb. Go, climb!'," Griffin said.

"According to her, kung buhay pa siya next year, aakyatin niya pa ang Mount Everest base camp," she added.

Fabroa, who celebrated her 82nd birthday at the campsite, was accompanied by her daughter-in-law and grandchild. She is a retired director of the Commission on Audit and a CPA-lawyer.

Fabroa set the record as the oldest woman to reach Mount Apo's peak.

Last September, an 83-year-old farmer became the oldest person to climb the country's highest peak.

