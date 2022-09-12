Pascacio Carcedo has become the oldest person to reach the Philippines' highest peak Mount Apo. Photos courtesy of Lito Palao and Sta. Cruz Tourism Office

The Sta. Cruz Tourism Office in Davao del Sur on Monday awarded an 83-year-old farmer for reaching Mount Apo, the country's highest peak.

Pascacio Carcedo is the oldest recipient of the Sta. Cruz Trailblazer Award and officially the oldest climber to scale the summit.

Sta. Cruz Tourism also recognized the efforts of his mountain guides, Lito Palao and Armel Senedo.

Prior to his Mount Apo ascent, Carcedo prepared by scaling three minor mountains in Sta. Cruz.

Carcedo is a farmer from Barangay Tacunan, Davao City.

"Wala namang difficulties kasi his goal is umakyat talaga sa Mt. Apo. Kahit sa training at preparation namin, okay po sa kanya. Walang kahirap-hirap po," Palao told ABS-CBN News.

Last March 19, a 78-year-old retired engineer was the record holder but was replaced by an 80-year-old Singaporean on May 18.

Palao said senior citizens can climb Mount Apo as long as they have proper physical, mental, and emotional preparation.

With an elevation of 2,954 meters (9,692 ft) above sea level, it is the highest mountain in the Philippines and is located between Davao City and Davao del Sur province in Region XI and Cotabato in Region XII.

—report from Hernel Tocmo