Quezon City residents queue for their COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Batasan Hills National High School on November 29, 2021, the start of the "National COVID-19 Vaccination Day." The 3-day vaccination drive starting today up to December 1 aims to vaccinate 9 million people, focusing on first doses and booster shots. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA— The Philippines on Friday rolled out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults.

Those eligible for a booster shot are individuals who have received their second dose at least 6 months ago or the single-dose Janssen vaccine at least 3 months ago, Health Undersecretary and spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said.

"Iyong booster administration, iyong rollout ay magsisimula na for all 18 years old and above starting today," Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said in a virtual press briefing.

(The rollout for booster administration for 18 years old and above begins today.)

Government initially administered additional COVID-19 jabs to health workers, senior citizens, and immunocompromised individuals.

"Those who have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines can be inoculated with the following brands (Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer) regardless of which vaccines taken in the first two doses," the DOH said.

Filipinos who are unvaccinated and have yet to receive their second dose remain priorities, said Health Undersecretary and spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire.

The country has fully vaccinated 68 percent of the elderly population, according to Cabotaje.

"Hindi pa rin sapat iyon, kailangan mapaigting pa ang pagbabakuna sa kanila," she said.

(It's still not enough, we still need to intensify our vaccination campaign for them.)

Local governments had extended the nationwide vaccination drive until Friday after some 7.6 million individuals were vaccinated from Monday to Wednesday.

The Philippines will hold another run of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Days on Dec. 15 to 17, said Cabotaje, head of the National Vaccination Operations Center.

— With reports from Gillan Ropero and Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News