LOOK: Tagum City lights up 'tallest Christmas tree' in PH

Tagum City lights up the tallest Christmas tree in the Philippines. Photo courtesy of CIO Tagum

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte - Last year's tallest Christmas tree in the Philippines shines bright in Tagum City as residents and government officials lit up the 193-feet giant holiday tree on Tuesday.

In contrast to the extravagant lighting each year that includes fireworks, the crowd, and performances, the local government managed to hold a simple event this year, with a Holy Mass held to kick off the “Paskuhan sa Tagum.”

With the aim to give hope among Tagumenyos this Christmas amid the pandemic, the holiday tree consists of thousands of LED and rope lights in five different colors that symbolize love, optimism, happiness, and hope.

It has a big star that represents the almighty God and 23 small stars, representing the 23 barangays in Tagum City.

Tagum City Mayor Allan Rellon said they sustained most of the holiday tree's special features and highlights just like last year, as they are careful not to overspend during the pandemic.

The local government also installed at the city hall road entrance some Christmas lights formng the words, "Stay Safe" to caution visitors against COVID-19.

Christmas decors in the Sunflower Garden area were also meant as a tribute to the frontliners.

Davao del Norte, including Tagum City, is placed under General Community Quarantine until the end of the year.