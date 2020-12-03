Lacson bares being bashed online from gov't-linked accounts amid red-tagging probe

Sen. Panfilo Lacson delivers a manifestation in plenary on March 23, 2020. Henzberg Austria, Senate PRIB/file

MANILA - Senator Panfilo Lacson on Thursday disclosed being subjected to social media bashing, following his decision to conduct a series of hearings on security agencies’ alleged red tagging or red baiting activities against government critics.

Lacson, chair of the Senate Committee on National Defense, said the bashing has been traced to accounts linked to the government.

"In fact, as we speak, I’m still being bashed in social media by netizens and bloggers that we have traced to the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and Malacañang for 'siding with the Makabayan bloc' during the hearings," Lacson told reporters in a text message.

Despite getting whipped by a group of netizens, Lacson remains unaffected by all the social media attacks.

"All I can say is, I’ve stayed long enough in public service to accept and understand that it is impossible to please everybody and that criticisms come with the territory," Lacson, a former police chief, said.

Lacson also responded to Bayan Muna Party-list Rep. Carlos Zarate’s clarification that the Makabayan bloc’s "witch hunting" allegation was addressed to the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) and not his committee.

"I appreciate that Cong. Zarate took time to qualify his statement," he said.

"That said, my interpretation of... 'the Senate hearing HAS BEEN REDUCED to a venue for witch hunting' as directly quoted by the media from his letter dated November 30, 2020 to the committee is one of a conclusion in unfairly misjudging the conduct of our hearings which I maintain to be fair to all parties," he said.

Lacson earlier expressed his intent to recommend criminalizing red tagging, which incidentally, is being opposed by Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

Lacson has yet to reply to queries as for his target date on the committee report submission.

