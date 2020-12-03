Daily tally of COVID-19 cases drops to 1,061 but 13 labs didn’t submit data

Police officers flash signages with health safety reminders along a crowded Ylaya Street in Divisoria, Manila on December 3, 2020. Health Secretary Francisco Duque and Mayor Isko Moreno visited the area to remind shoppers on the importance of abiding by the minimum public health standards amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the Christmas season approaches. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Thursday reported 1,061 additional COVID-19 cases, the lowest since the last single-day tally fewer than 1,000 was recorded a month ago.

It is also the 4th straight day that newly-reported cases are less than 2,000. Thirteen laboratories though failed to submit their results for Thursday's tally.

The cumulative total climbed to 435,413, of which, 6.3 percent or 27,642 are active cases.

Topping the list of areas with the most number of new infections are Davao City and Quezon City with 92 each, Rizal province with 50, Pampanga with 44, and Quezon province with 43.

Davao City is one of the areas being monitored by the government due to the increase recently in new COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health also recorded 328 additional recovered patients and 10 additional COVID-related deaths.

The total number of recoveries is 399,325, while the total number of fatalities is 8,446.

Of the active cases, 85.2% have mild symptoms.

The OCTA Research Group estimates that the total number of cases will reach half a million by the end of the year.

The DOH noted though that the bed occupancy of COVID wards had improved for Metro Manila and other areas.

On Nov. 4, the DOH reported 987 additional COVID-19 cases, the lowest recorded daily tally since July 14 when the Philippines logged 603 cases, data showed. But it was later adjusted to 983 because of duplicate entries.