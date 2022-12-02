Palace: PMS chief Angping 'to take personal time off'

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks with Presidential Management Staff Zenaida Angping during the seventh cabinet meeting at the Malacañang Palace on Monday, September 12, 2022. Yummie Dingding , PPA/ Pool

Zenaida Angping, the head of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s management staff, has asked to "take some personal time" off, Malacanang said on Friday.

Press Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil did not say how long Angping will be on leave but Marcos Jr. has approved it.

“Presidential Management Staff (PMS) Secretary Naida Angping has asked to take some personal time for herself and her family, and the President agreed,” the statement read.

The statement from the Palace came amid rumors about the purported resignation of Angping. Malacañang has yet to name who would temporarily lead the Presidential Management Staff.

The PMS is responsible for the "primary staffing arm of the President of the Philippines, responsible for research and other preparations required for the briefing papers used by the President, and for the logistical and other planning work for presidential trips, both domestic and foreign."

