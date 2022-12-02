California city names park in honor of Filipino labor leaders

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The city of San Jose in California has named one of its parks after Filipino workers who helped shape labor laws in the United States.



The Delano Manongs are known farmworkers who organized and participated in the 1965 grape strike in Delano California, a move that saw labor rights revolutionized in the U.S.



The dedication ceremony was held through the efforts of the San Jose Department of Parks, Recreation, and Neighborhood Services, along with elected officials and Filipino community leaders.



“The city of San Jose values its Filipino-American community," said Magdalena Carrasco, council member of San Jose. "We’re blessed to be surrounded by such a loving community.”



San Jose resident Daniel Lazo of the Filipino-American non-profit group "Lead Filipino" submitted the name Delano Manongs as an entry for the naming of the park in 2021.



The 5.6-acre park features a playground, with picnic tables, and flowering orchard trees. It can be found at the corner of Gimelli Way and Beechnut Drive in East San Jose.



“Not only did I find the name fitting to recognize our Filipino American history but this was a time of a lot of Asian hate and racism especially to our senior community," Lazo said.



The deliberation process for the park's name took six months, and involved two public opinion surveys.



For San Jose's Filipino community, the park is an assurance that the legacy of the Delano Manongs will be kept alive for the generations to come.