Lumads at the farthest sitio of Kapalong town, Davao del Norte get vaccinated against COVID-19, December 1, 2021. Photo Courtesy: DOH XI

DAVAO DEL NORTE - Lumads living in Kapalong town in this province got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday as provincial health authorities conducted a mobile vaccination event that covered far-flung areas.

Those who received the jabs include those living in the farthest sitio of the town's Gupitan Village, most of them members of the Ata Manobo tribe. According to Department of Health Region XI officials, the Ata Manobos accepted COVID-19 vaccinations the most.

Since the start of the "Bayanihan, Bakunahan" or National Vaccination Days last Monday, 253,032 individuals were inoculated against COVID-19 in the Davao region, the DOH Region XI said.

The available data is still partial as the agency awaits Davao City figures. The agency said the target for the three-day vaccination drive is 724,125.

The national government said more than 7.6 million individuals in the country were jabbed from Monday through Wednesday.

The event is extended until Friday, Dec. 3, while a second run is planned on Dec. 15-17.

The government aims to fully vaccinate at least 54 million people by the end of the year for the country to achieve population protection against COVID-19.

- report from Hernel Tocmo

RELATED VIDEO