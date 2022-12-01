SC sources say no TRO issued

MANILA — Supporters of disqualified Albay Governor Noel Rosal held a protest action in front of the Supreme Court Thursday to urge magistrates to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) against his disqualification.

Around 50 supporters held placards calling on the high court to “listen to 469,481 Albayanos,” referring to the number of votes Rosal obtained in the May 2022 polls, representing 65.67 percent of the total votes cast.

His nearest competitor, Al Francis Bichara, garnered 238,746 votes.

“15 munisipyo at 3 siyudad lahat pabor kay Gov. Noel Rosal,” one placard read. Another said, “Supreme Court, si Rosal ang nararapat sa Albay.”

Edwin Bora, a former barangay chairman, said they travelled all the way from Albay to Padre Faura in Manila and they intend to stay until they get a favorable ruling from the high court.

“Nandito kami para humingi ng tulong sa Korte Suprema, huwag lang mawala ang aming butihing gobernador na ang daming pangarap para sa progreso ng Albay, na bigyan siya ng TRO o temporary restraining order para ipagpatuloy niya ang kanyang trabaho bilang gobernador ng Albay,” he said.

(We are here to ask help from the Supreme Court in behalf of our governor who has so many dreams for the progress of Albay, may he get a TRO so that he could continue his work as governor.)

Albay Governor Noel Rosal's supporters seek a TRO on his disqualification. Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

NO TRO

The Commission on Elections, in separate rulings in September and October, disqualified Rosal and his wife, Legazpi City Mayor Geraldine Rosal, for violating a provision of the Omnibus Election Code that prohibits the release of public funds during the 45-day period before election day.

Rosal, as then-Legazpi City mayor, took part in the "payout" of cash assistance by the local government to tricycle drivers and senior citizens, which Comelec classified as a “social welfare and development activity that is covered by the prohibition.”

In his defense, Rosal had said the program was not new and was just a continuation of the program of the city council and development council.

But the poll body rejected Rosal’s defense and on Tuesday, issued a writ of execution, directing the interior department to implement the Comelec en banc’s ruling disqualifying him.

Rosal filed a petition for certiorari before the Supreme Court in November.

But SC sources told ABS-CBN News no TRO was issued during the justices’ en banc session in Bacolod on Tuesday.

The petition to disqualify Rosal was filed by Joseph San Juan Armogila, who ran for councilor and lost.

Under the rules, Rosal will be replaced by Vice Governor Edcel Greco Lagman.