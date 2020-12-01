Gov't troops recover war materials after clash in Maguindanao

Several high-powered firearms and other war materials were seized following an encounter in Maguindanao. Photo courtesy of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Mindanao Command

MANILA - Several war materials were recovered following an encounter between the military and a suspected lawless group in Barangay Bulod, General Salipada K. Pendatun in Maguindanao before dawn Tuesday.

Western Mindanao Command Chief Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr. said personnel from the Philippine Army's 40th Infantry Battalion were on combat patrol when they chanced upon the armed group around 2 a.m.

A firefight ensued for 5 minutes after which the armed group fled, Vinluan said.

During the clearing operations, the government troops were able to recover several high powered firearms and other war materials at the encounter site.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC

“We immediately deployed supplemental troops to reinforce the engaged soldiers," said 40th IB Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Rogelio Gabi.

Among the items recovered were a rocket-propelled grenade, one Barret, one M79, one M14, two M16, four 7.62mm AR16, one pistol/submachinegun 9mm M10, eight magazines for AR, two M16 magazines, four Bandoliers, 26 rounds cartridge of Caliber .50 Ball, 89 rounds of 7.62mm Ball, 48 rounds of 5.56mm Ball, and one magazine for 9mm Pistol/Submachine gun.

They also seized one hydro pack, one sling bag, five cellular phones, one Baofeng radio w/ spare battery, and one Cygnus radio spare battery.