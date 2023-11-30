Bong Go defends Bato, Duterte amid ICC probe talks

MANILA — Former President Rodrigo Duterte should be accorded the proper respect, that even the idea of summoning him to a congressional hearing related to his administration’s “war on drugs” should be carefully studied first, said Senator Christopher “Bong” Go.

Go, former special assistant of Duterte, reminded everyone about the significant contributions that the latter did for the nation.

“Ibigay natin sa kanya what is due for our former president na nagtrabaho po para sa ating bayan. Kaya sabi ko, Pilipino po ang dapat humusga sa kanya. Hindi po banyaga. Pilipino po ang dapat humusga,” Go told journalists.

Go’s statements were in relation to the House and Senate resolutions urging President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to support the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) investigation on the Duterte administration’s bloody drug war campaign.

Still, the decision on whether to attend congressional hearings lies with the former President, Go said.

Go also expressed support to Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa who is also at the center of the ICC debate.

Dela Rosa was former Philippine National Police chief.

“Sinusuportahan po namin si Senator Bato bilang kapartido at kasamahan sa Senado. Dahil naniniwala po ako na ginampanan lang Senator Bato dela Rosa ang kanyang tungkulin bilang Chief PNP nung panahon ni dating Pangulong Duterte. He was handpicked by the former president,” Go said.

“Ginawa ni Bato ang lahat ng kanyang makakaya at kayo na po ang humusga,” Go added.

In a separate interview, Dela Rosa opted to keep mum about the House joint Committees on Justice and Human Rights’ adoption of the three resolutions that urge the President to support the ICC investigation.

“I will reserve my comment if it will pass the plenary. Hayaan mo lang sila. I observe inter-parliamentary courtesy... Okay lang walang problema. Trabaho nila yan eh. May mangyayari ba kung sasama loob ko? Wala naman. Kaya wag na lang sumama loob ko,” Dela Rosa said.

He was earlier was incensed by Sen. Risa Hotiveros’s filing of a pro-ICC resolution.

According to Dela Rosa, Hontiveros approached her during their Tuesday session and asked if he was able to read her Viber message.

“Konting tampo lang yun. It’s normal... The ICC issue is a very personal issue as far as I am concerned dahil ako tataman, ako iimbestigahan. Normal lang sakin mag-react tampo. Pero di ako galit. Lumipas na yung tampo na yon,” Dela Rosa said.