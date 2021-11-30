Sandiganbayan orders transfer of properties owned by Marcos associate

Sandiganbayan. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Sandiganbayan 2nd Division has ordered the cancellation of seven titles registered under the names of the late Alfonso Lim, a known Marcos associate, and his company Taggat Industries, Inc.

In a resolution dated November 26, 2021, the anti-graft court also ordered the Register of Deeds to issue new titles for the 7 properties in the name of plaintiff Republic of the Philippines.

Three properties in Angono, Rizal and Laurel, Batangas are under the name of Lim, a businessman known to have had ties with the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and former first lady Imelda Marcos.

The four other properties are located in Claveria, Cagayan which are owned by Taggat Industries, Inc., a corporation held and controlled by Lim.

“Let a writ of execution be issued to enforce and implement the aforementioned directive,” the court said in the resolution

penned by Division Chairperson Oscar Herrera, Jr. with the concurrence of Associate Justices Michael Frederick Musngi and Maryann Corpus-Mañalac.

In 2018, the court has also issued a writ of execution but the defendants have yet to comply with their duty to convey the specified properties.

The assets being ordered transferred to the Republic were part of Civil Case No. 0030 filed by Presidential Commission on Good Government versus Lim for his alleged unlawful collusion with Marcos couple for additional timber concession in excess of the allowable limits of the 1973 Constitution.

But the Estate of Lim had contended that the late businessman secured the titles of the properties in 1948 or long before the Marcoses came to power, in its 1998 motion to lift sequestration.

In its 2015 decision, the court declared that the Republic has sufficiently proved that Lim had indeed acquired Timber License Agreements far in excess of that allowed by the 1973 Constitution.

“It is only inevitable that the action for reconveyance and reversion be granted,” the court said in the 2015 decision penned by then 2nd Division Associate Justice Napoleon Inoturan, with the concurrence of then Division Chairperson Teresita Diaz-Baldos and Associate Justice Oscar Herrera, Jr.

