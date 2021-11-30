People walk past a mural of national revolutionary hero Andres Bonifacio on Valencia Street in Manila on Nov. 29, 2021. November 30 is the 158th birth anniversary of Bonifacio, the founder and “Supremo”of the Kataastaasan Kagalang-galang na Katipunan (KKK) and considered as the “Father of the Philippine Revolution.” Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday urged Filipinos to "become a hero" like Katipunan leader Andres Bonifacio and emulate his love of country as the Philippines battled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duterte, in commemorating the 158th birth anniversary of Bonifacio, said the bravery and patriotism of Filipinos who fought for independence from Spain "must serve as our guiding post in beating the odds that hinder our progress as a people and as a nation."



"I invite every Filipino to become a hero like Bonifacio by participating actively in our nation-building efforts, especially those challenges times when we have to secure our nation’s health, safety, and wellness," said the President.

"In this light, I call on our kababayans to emulate Gat Andres Bonifacio’s strong sense of civic duty, courage, love of country in our daily lives even in the simplest ways. May we be challenged to give our very best for the benefit of our people and nation," he continued.

During a ceremony at the Pinaglabanan Shrine, Duterte offered a wreath and posthumously conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu with the Rank of Magalong to Bonifacio.

The hero's great granddaughter received the award meant for individuals who rendered extraordinary service or exceptional contributions to an advocacy of the President.

This is the second and last time that Duterte led the Bonifacio Day rites during his term. He attended the ceremony for the first time in 2019.



Bonifacio Day is a regular holiday.

