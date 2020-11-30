COVID-19 cases in PH breach 431,000 with 1,773 new infections

Residents take shelter at the NIA Village covered court after a fire razed their community in Barangay Sauyo in Quezon City on Nov. 27, 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The fire affected some 200 families and caused some P1.5 million in property damage. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday logged 1,773 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 431,630.

It has been 10 months since the Philippines logged its first confirmed COVID-19 case in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

Of the 1,773 new cases, 104 are from Rizal, 99 from Cavite, 88 from Negros Occidental, 79 from Davao City and 72 from Laguna.

The daily tally does not include data from 11 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

Of the total recorded infections, 24,580 are active cases.

The DOH recorded 19 additional COVID-related deaths or a total of 8,392 fatalities, and 44 additional recovered patients or a total of 398,658 recoveries.

Before Sunday’s 2,076 cases, the country was logging less than 2,000 new patients for more than half a month.

Both the DOH and the OCTA Research Group said there is an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the past weeks.

The increase has been attributed to the possible spread of the disease in evacuation centers and the increased mobility of people because of the upcoming holiday season.