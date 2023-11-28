Passengers affected by NAIA Terminal 3 maintenance

Watch more News on iWantTFC

PASAY CITY— Some passengers were affected during the scheduled electrical maintenance activities at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Wednesday.

PANOORIN: Apektado ang ilang pasahero sa isinagawang maintenance activities sa NAIA Terminal 3 nitong Miyerkoles.



Pasado alas-3 ng madaling araw naibalik ang normal na suplay ng kuryente sa terminal. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/UjLhq9HusB — Karen De Guzman (@_KarenDeGuzman) November 28, 2023

The scheduled maintenance work involved a three-hour power interruption that started at 12:01 midnight and ended at 3:00 a.m.

TINGNAN: Nagsimula na ang tatlong oras na power interruption sa NAIA Terminal 3 sa Pasay City, Miyerkoles ng madaling araw.



Ayon sa Manila International Airport Authority, bahagi pa rin ito ng kanilang pag-upgrade sa electrical system ng terminal. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/OcWN1LDPlD — Karen De Guzman (@_KarenDeGuzman) November 28, 2023

Nelly Del Rosario experienced the disruption while she was at the immigration office. She expressed her dissatisfaction with the long queue and delays in obtaining her baggage at the conveyor.

“Nasa immigration na ko, biglang nawala. E ang haba haba ng pila. So sabi ko nako baka mamaya abutin ako ng madaling araw. Pero okay naman, may nagma-man naman kasi. May tumutulong,” Del Rosario said.

Imelda Montifar, who was waiting for her relatives, complained about the hot temperature and unserviceable escalators.

“Kaya kawawa ‘yung mga may maleta dun na umakyat lahat sa stairs e. Buti na lang pababa ako. Kahit pababa, hiningal pa rin ako,” Montifar said.

Although some areas experienced limited disruptions, all critical systems were still fully operational.

In a statement last November 26, the MIAA said this initiative is part of their ongoing commitment to improving and upgrading the terminal's electrical system.

Bryan Co, MIAA Officer-in-Charge, extended his apologies for any inconvenience caused by this necessary preventive maintenance.

“We assure the public that this scheduled electrical upgrading and maintenance is a vital step toward enhancing the airport’s electrical system reliability,” Co stated.

The segmented power-related maintenance works are scheduled until December 13, 2023.

