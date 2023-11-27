NAIA Terminal 3 to upgrade electrical system Nov 29

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 will upgrade its electrical system on November 29, from midnight to 3 a.m.

Manila International Airport Authority acting GM Bryan Co said the maintenance work is part of its upgrading program, which started mid-2023.

"Nag-commit tayo ng DOTR na i-improve ang electrical system ng buong NAIA complex. May iu-upgrade tayong mga kable kasama ang Meralco dito para tumaas ang capacity at gumanda ang reliability ng Terminal 3 at may isasabay na rin na papalitan na mga equipment na more than 20 years old na. Papalitan natin ng mga brand new na equipment," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

He said the maintenance work was timed in the off hours to ensure minimal impact on operations. All critical facilities will remain online.

"We don’t expect any issue sa passenger processing pero merong mga areas na medyo kulang ang ilaw, hindi 100 percent yung pagko-cover natin. Imbes na 3 chillers ang tumatakbo natin, magiging isa na lang dahil madaling araw ito gagawin na inaasahan natin na hindi ganon kalaki ang impact in terms of the passenger comfort," he said.