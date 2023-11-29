Manila Cathedral's 'Red Wednesday' mass highlights global persecution

Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — In his message during the annual Red Wednesday mass at Manila Cathedral, Catholic Bishop's Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) secretary general Monsignor Bernardo Pantin led a solemn assembly in prayer and solidarity for persecuted individuals worldwide.

"As we gather today at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Manila for the Red Wednesday Mass, our hearts are united in prayer with our persecuted brothers and sisters around the world," said Pantin.



He emphasized the courage of those facing persecution for their unwavering faith in Jesus Christ, acknowledging the hardships, discrimination, violence, and even death endured by many.



Drawing parallels to historical martyrs, Pantin shared Pope Francis' recent initiative to recognize modern martyrs and revealed that, for the Jubilee 2025, the Pope has tasked a commission to compile a list of those who shed blood from 2000 to the present due to violent opposition to the gospel or simply because they were Christians.



"The list is not limited to Catholics alone. It is open even to non-Christians, the other Christian confessions here in our country, we also have our share of the faithful who have died for their faith," Pantin explained, noting that the CBCP will write to bishops, religious congregations, and CPCP commissions to gather information for submission to Rome in time for the 2025 Jubilee.



"In our prayers today, let us remember those who have given up their lives for the faith and lift up before the Lord. Those who continue to experience persecution asking for His divine protection is strength and constellation," he urged.



Reflecting on the witness of persecuted Christians, Pantin emphasized that Jesus never promised a life free from difficulties. Instead, he encouraged believers to rely on God's grace and see trials as opportunities to deepen faith.

The message concluded with a call to recommit to living out faith boldly, supporting and advocating for persecuted individuals.



"May God grant us the grace to endure all trials with faith, hope, and love," Pantin concluded, highlighting the importance of solidarity in contributing to the spread of God's kingdom on earth.