MANILA — A captivating exhibit called "The Papal Visits" was launched at the Blessed Souls Chapel of the Manila Cathedral on Thursday.

The exhibition aims to reignite the memories of the faithful. In a message during the inauguration, Monsignor Rolando dela Cruz, the Rector of The Manila Cathedral, highlighted the importance of remembering and revisiting significant events in our history.

"We are forgetful, we have a short memory. We put this up so that we can remember. And when we remember we can again revisit the joy and the graces we received during the time that it happened," he said.

The exhibition showcases the Philippine Papal Visits of St. Paul VI in 1970, St. John Paul II in 1981 and 1995, and most recent visit by Pope Francis in 2015.

Among the items displayed were several significant relics such as the crucifix kissed by Pope Francis when he was welcomed by the Rector of the Manila Cathedral, the crucifix used during the Mass of St. Paul VI during his visit in the Philippines, and a dalmatic worn during one of the Papal Masses of St Paul VI in the country.

Adding to the charm of the exhibition is the iconic popemobile which Pope Francis first boarded upon his arrival at the Villamor Airbase.

To commemorate the inauguration, the ribbon cutting was graced by Archbishop Jose Advincula, followed by a special Mass at 6 p.m.

"The Papal Visits" exhibition is open for public viewing until July 2.