Expert: Mali, PH's lone elephant, died of congestive heart failure

A worker interacts with Mali the elephant as rehabilitation works continue at the Manila Zoo on Adriatico Street in Manila on December 27, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Vishwa Ma’ali, the Philippine’s lone elephant, died of congestive heart failure, an expert said Wednesday.



In a press conference, Dr. Chip Domingo, Manila Zoo’s chief veterinarian, said that a necropsy on Vishwa Ma’ali’s — known to many Filipinos as Mali — also revealed that she had nodules around her liver and a slightly inflamed kidney, among other issues.

"Unang bumungad sa amin yung pancreas, neoplastic meaning matigas po siya. Parang meron po siyang cancer dahil sa age niya. At yunga aorta, yung tubo palabas ng kaniyang puso, ito po ay may nakabara. Maari po ito ang cause of death niya," said Domingo.



Mali’s keepers supposedly noticed her irritability as early as Friday and her loss of appetite a day later.



Domingo said that by 11 a.m., Mali’s pupils had dilated. She had difficulty breathing four hours later and eventually expired.

Animal welfare groups had repeatedly called for Mali's release to an elephant sanctuary. But local officials said that the move might do more harm than good.



“Matagal na po siyang nasa captive state. Hindi na po niya kakayanin mailabas pa po. Kasi napunta siya sa atin 11 months old po siya and she’s already 43,” Lacuna said.



Mali was “entrusted” by then President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. to the local government of Manila after the Sri Lankan government sent the elephant to then First Lady Imelda Marcos as a gift.

So far, there are no plans to display Mali’s remains to the public. However, the LGU said they are in talks with experts on the possibility of preserving whatever they can and display these in a museum.



Mali, according to the mayor, was more than just an attraction.



Her caretaker Noel was also emotional in describing the elephant whom he started taking care of two decades ago.



“Ginawa ko lahat hanggang makuha ko ang loob niya, hanggang maging close kami. Hindi lang siya pamilya, kapatid. Ganon ko siya kamahal. Sobrang sakit mawala yung alaga mo. Naging pamilya na po siya,” Co said.



The Manila Zoo remains open to the public but Mali's enclosure has been closed off.

Visitors admitted that going inside now gives a feeling of loss especially since Mali has been a constant for all who seek to learn about animals and for families who simply want to seek respite from their daily routines.



Lacuna said they will write to the Sri Lankan government to inform them of Mali’s fate and see whether they could assist with finding a new elephant to take Mali’s place.



“Yung Sri Lankan government, during one of their visits here, ay nag-commit po sila na magbibigay po ulit sila. So ngayon po iinform natin sila at magcocommunicate para yung offer ay mag push through,” the Mayor said.

