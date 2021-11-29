MANILA — Heads up, road warriors!

Metro Manila mayors have agreed to reimpose the number coding scheme in the National Capital Region this week, but only during the afternoon rush hours, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said Monday.

MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos said Metro Manila mayors have signed the resolution to reimplement the coding scheme, which is awaiting publication on the Official Gazette.

He said the coding scheme would only be implemented on weekdays, except for holidays, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"The number coding scheme will be implemented any day this week during rush hour in the afternoon," Abalos said in a statement.

The coding scheme will only cover private vehicles, he said.

Public utility vehicles, Transportation Network Vehicle Services (TNVS), motorcycles, garbage trucks, fuel trucks, motor vehicles carrying essential and perishable goods are exempted, he said.

TNVS vehicles will receive stickers since they could be mistaken for private vehicles.

"We (MMDA) are in coordination with the TNVS on the implementation of rules and regulations regarding this concern," Abalos said.

Implementation of the uniform light trucks ban on EDSA and Shaw Boulevard would also resume within the week.

The number coding scheme was suspended after the COVID-19 pandemic limited public transportation last year.

FROM THE ARCHIVES