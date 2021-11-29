Presidential aspirants Leody De Guzman, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., and Christopher "Bong" Go. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/Richard Madelo, Malacanang Photo/ABS-CBN News File

MANILA - Some presidential aspirants in the 2022 elections on Monday are calling for heightened measures and for the public to to be cautious amid the detection of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential bet Leody De Guzman is seeking tighter restrictions in the country's borders, and said the government should reconsider the easing of protocols.

“Dapat i-alarma na natin yung ating sektor ng kalusugan at yung ating mga opisyal ng pamahalaan para higpitan na rin ang pagbabantay sa ating mga daungan at airport sa pagpasok ng mga pasahero galing sa ibang bansa, lalo na sa South Africa, doon sa Belgium, sa Europe, sa Hong Kong at doon sa Israel. O, siguro sa lahat ng bansa na nagpupunta dito, dapat nating i-check nang sa ganun ay matiyak nating walang makakapasok na virus dito,” De Guzman said in a video message to ABS-CBN News.

(We must alert our health sector and our government officials to tighten surveillance at our ports and airports for arriving passengers from other countries, especially South Africa, Belgium, Europe, and Hong Kong and there in Israel. Or maybe, all passengers from all countries, we should check them so that we can make sure no virus can enter here.)

Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, advised the public to strictly adhere to health and safety protocols, and not let their guard down.

"Huwag muna tayong makumpiyansa dahil delikado pa rin ang panahon lalo na at may mga bagong variant ng COVID-19 gaya nitong Omicron," he said in a statement.

“Sayang yung naumpisahan natin — ang magandang takbo ng ating COVID-19 response at vaccine rollout — kung magiging kampante muli tayo,” added the administration's bet to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte.

(Let's not be complacent because we are still in dangerous times, especially we have new COVID-19 variants like Omicron. We don't want to put to waste our improving situation due to our COVID-19 response and vaccine rollout.)

Echoing the views of De Guzman and Go, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. also urged the country to "speed up mass vaccinations to achieve herd immunity fast", saying, "the sooner, the better."

The government has so far banned travelers from seven European countries (Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Italy) and seven African nations (South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique) until Dec. 15.

It also kicked off on Monday its three-day national vaccination drive aiming to cover at least 9 million people. So far, more than 35.6 million have already been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the rollout started last March 1, while more than 45.4 million others have received their first dose.

De Guzman, a labor leader, lamented that the threat from the Omicron, which has already spread in other countries after it was first detected in South Africa, comes as the Philippine economy is just starting to recover and members of the labor force are slowly getting back their jobs.

"Siguro dapat ding magkaroon ng pagkakaisa tungkol doon sa mga protocol dahil sa ngayon pa lang, grabe na ang mga nagaganap na pagtitipon. May nakikita na tayong mga concert na talagang siksikan. Eh baka kailangan nating i-reconsider ang masyadong maluwag na pagbubukas, pagbibigay o pagpapabalas sa ating mga kababayan,” he said.

(Maybe, there should also be a common position as regards protocol, because right now, there are already gatherings taking place. We are already seeing concerts that are really crowded. Maybe we need to reconsider the easing of rules, allowing people to go out.)

Authorities should be more aggressive in mass testing and vaccination in order to sustain the declining trend in new infections, he added.

Go appealed to those who have yet receive the COVID-19 vaccine to get inoculated as soon as possible.

"Ang ating kooperasyon ay tulong natin sa ating health workers na binubuwis ang kanilang sariling buhay para makapagligtas ng buhay ng iba," he said.

(Our cooperation is also our means of helping our health workers who are risking their lives to save others.)

Amid the threat of the Omicron, Marcos said the public should not be disheartened as the country already survived earlier variants.

"I, myself, have survived COVID-19. It’s a painful process, but I did beat COVID-19... As a unified country, we will survive Omicron. We can still prevent it," he said.



"Our recovery as a country, although slow as it is, must not be compromised. The safety of the entire population is paramount," he added.

The Philippines on Monday announced 665 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally since June last year, data from the health department showed.

Of the 2,832,375 total recorded cases, 16,289 or 0.6 percent were active infections, according to the latest Department of Health (DOH) bulletin.

The Omicron variant or B.1.1.529 has a total of 50 mutations, of which 30 are found in the spike protein region, according to Dr. Alethea de Guzman, director of the DOH epidemiology bureau.

Due to these mutations, it is "possible that the Omicron variant may have increased transmissibility and immune evasion," the DOH said. Further studies have to be made on the variant's transmissibility and impact on vaccine efficacy, it added.

— Reports from Mike Navallo, Josiah Antonio, and Gillan Ropero, ABS-CBN News

