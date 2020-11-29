Bayan Muna solon confirms death of daughter in military encounter vs NPA

MANILA - Bayan Muna Party-list Rep. Eufemia Cullamat on Sunday confirmed the death of her daughter in an encounter between the military and members of the New People's Army.

The Philippine Army earlier reported that Cullamat’s daughter, Jevilyn, was killed in an encounter with the NPA in Barangay San Isidro, Marihatag, Surigao del Sur Saturday.

Jevilyn served as a medic of the NPA and her identity was confirmed by former rebels, the military said.

In a statement, Rep. Cullamat, who belongs to the Manobo tribe, said she understood why her daughter joined the revolutionary movement.

"Di ako nagtataka kung sumapi sa NPA ang aking anak dahil sa patuloy na nararanasan naming mga katutubo sa mga pagmamalupit at pang-aabuso ng AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) at ng kanilang mga paramilitary groups. Naranasan mismo ito ng aming pamilya," she said.

(I am not surprised if my daughter joined the NPA because we indigenous people continue to experience the abuses and cruelty of the the AFP and their paramilitary groups. Our own family has experienced this.)

Cullamat said her daughter was already of legal age when she decided to join the NPA, and she understands why she took up arms.

"Naniniwala ako na makatwiran ang kaniyang ipinaglalaban pero ibang porma ang kanyang pinili para mapigilan ang pambubusabos sa aming mga lumad at katutubo at para magkaroon din ng makaturangang lipunan," she added.

(I believe that what she was fighting for was just, but she chose a different path to stop the abuses against Lumads and indigenous peoples and to have a just society.)

Cullamat also said she grieves for her daughter, and knows the military will use her child's death against Bayan Muna and the Makabayan bloc.

"Alam ko na gagamitin ng militar ang kanilang pagpatay sa aking anak para lalo pang maglubid ng kasinungalingan sa Bayan Muna at Makabayan bloc pero naninindigan kami sa katotohanan at di malulutas ng kanilang mga boladas at kasinungalingan ang ugat ng mga problema ng bansa," she added.

(I know the military will use their killing of my daughter to weave lies against Bayan Muna and the Makabayan bloc but we stand for truth and their lies will not solve the roots of the country’s problems.)

The AFP said they recovered from the clash site three AK-47 rifles, one M14 rifle, and one M653 5.56 caliber rifle, as well as 5 backpacks containing war materials and subversive documents.

Brigadier General Allan D. Hambala, 401st Infantry Brigade Commander, extended his sincerest condolences to the family of Cullamat and urged the indigenous peoples to unite and condemn the NPA's "exploitation of IPs (indigeous peoples)".

“We send our sincerest condolences to the Cullamat family. We are saddened because we know that she and her family were just victims to the CNTs’ destructive and pointless ideology. While there are issues concerning the IPs, violent, armed, and terrorist struggle will never be the right solution to it,” he said.

- with a report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News