The New Bilibid Prison in this photo taken on November 14, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Seven witnesses who have said they want to recant testimonies against former Sen. Leila de Lima in relation to her drugs cases — 2 of 3 of which have been dismissed — have requested transfer to the New Bilibid Prisons (NBP), citing concerns for their safety.

These convicted witnesses against de Lima earlier wrote to Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 206 Judge Gener Gito, expressing their intention to recant their statements in her last pending drug case.

The PDL-witnesses asked Judge Gito for permission to recant their testimonies. They also expressed their "sincerest apologies" to De Lima and her family.

The following witnesses, currently held in the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro, filed the motion at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court:

German L. Agojo

Tomas B. Doniña

Jaime V. Patcho

Wu Tuan Yuan (aka Peter Co)

Engelberto Durano

Jerry R. Pepino

Hans Anton Tan

Among the witnesses are convicts whose allegedly unqualified inclusion in the government's witness protection program brought before the Office of the Ombudsman in 2018.

During the hearing, the prosecution filed a counter-motion to the transfer plea saying there are other PDLs in similar situations.

'UP FOR RESOLUTION'

Prosecutor Darwin Cañete said they were surprised at the witnesses' decision to disavow earlier testimonies.



"We leave it to the sound discretion of the court as per our comment. Because, at the end of the day, its a matter for the court to decide wether real yung mina-manifest ng petitioners," he said.

The court gave the defense 10 days to submit comments and opposition to the formal offer of prosecution.

Raymond Baguilat, De Lima's legal counsel, said the motion is already up for resolution.

"Sabi nila bukod pa sa kasama ng witnesses na hinihingi namin na ma-secure sana ng korte ay mayroon pa daw iba na similarly situated na witnesses, so may motion daw sila ipa-file. Pero submitted for resolution na yun," Baguilat said.

De Lima was allowed to post bail earlier this month after almost 7 years in detention.

— Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News