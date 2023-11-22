Former Senator Leila De Lima greets supporters after presiding Muntinlupa RTC Judge Hon. Gener M. Gito granted her bail plea on November 13, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The camp of former Sen. Leila de Lima is hoping the recantation of seven convicted witnesses can lead to the junking of the remaining drug case against her.

“Kung saka-sakali man na sila’y mapatawag, ito’y magiging puntos para sa ating demurrer to evidence dahil makikita natin na talagang mayroon nang dahilan para tuluyan nang ibasura ang natitirang drug case laban kay Senator De Lima,” Atty. Filibon Tacardon told Teleradyo.

According to Tacardon, they just delivered the inmates’ letter to the Court, and they are still waiting whether they will be ordered to testify.

In a 3-page handwritten letter dated November 17, 2023, inmates German Agojo, Tomas Doniña, Jaime Patcho, Wu Tuan Yuan (alias Peter Co), Engelberto Durano, Jerry Pepino and Hans Anton Tan, said they would like to recant their previous testimonies against De Lima “in the interest of truth and justice.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The recantation letter was attached to De Lima’s manifestation with urgent motion filed with the Muntinlupa court Tuesday, November 21, asking that the 7 be transferred from the Sablayan prison to an appropriate facility of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

Two other inmate-witnesses, Rodolfo Magleo and Nonilo Arile, in October this year, also wrote Gito expressing willingness to recant their allegations in De Lima’s remaning drug case.

De Lima was allowed to post bail last week after almost 7 years in detention, although she clarified, the grant of bail had nothing to do with the recantations of convicted witnesses.

RELATED VIDEO