From Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office Facebook page

MANILA –– A lone bettor won the P63 million Super Lotto jackpot on Sunday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said.

The winning ticket for the 6/49 combination 05-42-40-03-25-35 was purchased in Valenzuela City, the PCSO said.

The total winning prize is P63,013,007.40, which is subject to 20 percent tax. It should be claimed within a year from the date of the draw so that it would not be forfeited in favor of the Charity Fund, the PCSO said.

There was no winner in the Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw, which has a prize of more than P293 million. The winning combination was 36-38-29-07-45-12.

In early October, a Grand Lotto 6/55 draw stirred controversy after 433 tickets matched the winning combination for a jackpot of some P236 million.

