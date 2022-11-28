Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Monday said it is looking into the supply of red onion in the country after monitoring a spike in prices in various markets.

DA Asst. Secretary Kristine Evangelista told state-run PTV that based on their monitoring, red onions were sold at around P280 a kilogram, with one market even selling for P300 per kilogram.

“Nakita na po natin yung pag spike ng presyo ng pulang sibuyas… Ngayon kami ay nakikipag-ugnayan sa Bureau of Plant Industry para makita natin ang supply situation para makita natin ang kadahilanan ng pag spike ng presyo,” she said in a public briefing.

“Hinihintay po natin ang report mula sa Bureau of Plant Industry base sa mga inventories sa mga cold storage facilities,” she said.

So far, the government has yet to consider importing more red onions to the country, the DA official said.

“Sabi po nila (farmers) mayroon sila harvest ng Disyembre... Titingnan natin ang volume na kanilang puwedeng i-harvest dahil yan ay makaktulong sa pagdagdag ng supply,” she said.

“Within the week we will have an inventory situation… That will definitely help sa ating supply situation,” she said.

For now, Filipinos may avail of red onions priced below P200 per kilo in Kadiwa stores, she said.

