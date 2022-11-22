Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — The price of red onions at the Marikina Public Market reached P300 per kilogram, almost twice the Department of Agriculture's suggested retail price of P170.

Vendors told ABS-CBN News they were only basing their retail price on the prices of their suppliers.

Vegetable vendor Teresa Sarmiento attributed the increase in prices to soaring prices of petroleum products and recent tropical cyclones that hit the country.

"Tumaas po at tataas pa po iyan dahil papasok ang December. Isa pa iyong sa pagtaas ng gasolina kasi mostly damay-damay yan, gasolina, panahon natin. Isa pa yun hinohold nila kasi alam nila mataas eh, tataasan pa nila, ihohold nila yung mga items nila."

White onions were banned at the Marikina market in response to smuggling reports. Sarmiento said white onion prices reached P500 per kilogram the last time she sold some.

Meanwhile, meat and fish products at the market also increased by P5 to P20 per kilogram

FISH

Galunggong Fresh: P240

Galunggong Frozen: P200

Dalagang Bukid: P300

Hasa-hasa: P300

Bisugo Malaki: P400

Bisugo Maliit: P360

Samaral: P300

Salaysalay Small: P300-P340

CHICKEN (P9 increase this week)

Whole Chicken: P200

Chicken cuts: P220

MEAT (P5-P10 increase this week)

Sirloin: P430

Ribs: P370

T-Bone: P370

Bulalo: P370

Tenderloin: P650

PORK (P5 price increase)

Pork: P310-320

Liempo: 360

NOCHE BUENA ITEMS

Tomato Sauce (P105 from P80)

All-Purpose Cream (P85 from P65)

SUGAR

Washed: P95 from P80

White: P105 from P98

Brown: P95 from P80

OTHER COMMODITIES

Cooking oil: P125-P130 per 1.5 liters from P100-120

Eggs: P200-P230 per tray

Some vendors at the Marikina Public Market also said consumers were buying fewer items.

"Mejo Matumal pa din po. Ineexpect nga po namin mabili na kaso hindi pa eh.... baka po itong December, mabili-bili na," said Pacita Victorina, a fish vendor.

—Report from Nico Bagsic, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: