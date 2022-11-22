MANILA — The price of red onions at the Marikina Public Market reached P300 per kilogram, almost twice the Department of Agriculture's suggested retail price of P170.
Vendors told ABS-CBN News they were only basing their retail price on the prices of their suppliers.
Vegetable vendor Teresa Sarmiento attributed the increase in prices to soaring prices of petroleum products and recent tropical cyclones that hit the country.
"Tumaas po at tataas pa po iyan dahil papasok ang December. Isa pa iyong sa pagtaas ng gasolina kasi mostly damay-damay yan, gasolina, panahon natin. Isa pa yun hinohold nila kasi alam nila mataas eh, tataasan pa nila, ihohold nila yung mga items nila."
White onions were banned at the Marikina market in response to smuggling reports. Sarmiento said white onion prices reached P500 per kilogram the last time she sold some.
Meanwhile, meat and fish products at the market also increased by P5 to P20 per kilogram
FISH
- Galunggong Fresh: P240
- Galunggong Frozen: P200
- Dalagang Bukid: P300
- Hasa-hasa: P300
- Bisugo Malaki: P400
- Bisugo Maliit: P360
- Samaral: P300
- Salaysalay Small: P300-P340
CHICKEN (P9 increase this week)
- Whole Chicken: P200
- Chicken cuts: P220
MEAT (P5-P10 increase this week)
- Sirloin: P430
- Ribs: P370
- T-Bone: P370
- Bulalo: P370
- Tenderloin: P650
PORK (P5 price increase)
- Pork: P310-320
- Liempo: 360
NOCHE BUENA ITEMS
- Tomato Sauce (P105 from P80)
- All-Purpose Cream (P85 from P65)
SUGAR
- Washed: P95 from P80
- White: P105 from P98
- Brown: P95 from P80
OTHER COMMODITIES
- Cooking oil: P125-P130 per 1.5 liters from P100-120
- Eggs: P200-P230 per tray
Some vendors at the Marikina Public Market also said consumers were buying fewer items.
"Mejo Matumal pa din po. Ineexpect nga po namin mabili na kaso hindi pa eh.... baka po itong December, mabili-bili na," said Pacita Victorina, a fish vendor.
—Report from Nico Bagsic, ABS-CBN News
