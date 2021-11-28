Bikers ride out from Quezon City to Navotas led by the National Bicycle Organization with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on National Bicycle Day, November 28, 2021. Bicycle usage and demand for better cycling infrastructure in the country emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Dozens of cyclists rode from Quezon City to Navotas as part of the celebration of National Bicycle Day (NBD) on Sunday.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and Natioal Bicycle Organization led the event, which had the theme "Cleaner air through bicycle-friendly Philippines" this year.

Aside from the bike parade, NBP will also be celebrated through a coastal cleanup, lectures on bike road safety, and turnover of three free bike racks to the city government of Navotas, the DENR said in a statement.

DENR Undersecretary Benny Antiporda earlier said 300 bikers are expected to join the bike parade in Metro Manila, lower than the 10,000 participants prior to the pandemic.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority allowed only up to 300 bike participants to comply with health standards against the spread of COVID-19, Antiporda said.

In 2020, President Rodrigo Duterte declared the fourth Sunday of November of every year as National Bicycle Day, though the event has been celebrated for the past 7 years.

In 2014, 30,000 bikers took part in the nationwide NBD celebration, said Antiporda.