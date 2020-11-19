Duterte proclamation declares 4th Sunday of November as National Bicycle Day

Bikers avoid obstacles blocking the bike lane in Quezon City on Sept. 23, 2020 during the general community quarantine. Transport and mobility advocates have called on the government for safer mobility and better biking facilities from the private sector as the number of bikers have grown due to the lack of transportation during the lockdown. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared the fourth Sunday of every November as "National Bicycle Day" to promote non-motorized transportation.

The Clean Air Act mandates the state to focus on "pollution prevention rather than control," while the Philippines Development Plan until 2022 seeks "a clean and healthy environment by promoting eco-friendly technologies, systems and practices.”

“There is a need to highlight the importance of non-motorized transportation as a means of fostering sustainable development and promoting environmental health that is conducive to the physical health and well-being of all Filipinos,” read Duterte’s Proclamation 1052.

The environment department shall lead the observance of National Bicycle Day every 4th Sunday of November, he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has limited public transport operations, prompting some commuters to shift to pedal power, and the government to put up bike lanes.

