WATCH: Tokyo gov speaks in Tagalog to address Filipino residents on COVID-19

MANILA — The governor of Japanese capital Tokyo has delivered a message for Filipino residents there in Tagalog, reminding them about the threat of COVID-19 as the holidays neared.

In a 40-second clip published on Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s YouTube channel dated Nov. 13, Gov. Yuriko Koike reminded Filipinos on the importance of observing minimum health protocols against the deadly disease.

“Kahit tayo'y nasa mga pagtitipon at pagdiriwang, lagi pa rin nating isagawa ang paghuhugas ng kamay, pagsusuot ng mask, pagsunod sa social distancing, at pag-iwas sa 3 Cs (closed places, crowded spaces, and closed-contact settings),” Koike said in the video.

(Even if we are gathered together to celebrate, we should always wash our hands, wear face masks, observe social distancing, and avoid the 3 Cs)

“Magtulungan po tayo na maprotektahan ang ating mga mahal sa buhay, ayon sa slogan na ‘iwasang mahawa at huwag manghawa,’” the governor added.

(We should work hard in protecting our loved ones and follow the slogan: avoid getting infected and do not infect others.)

The video has been viewed almost 20,000 times as of this posting.

Filipinos who watched the videos left comments praising Koike for delivering the message in Tagalog, and said she did a nice job in speaking the language.

Japan has been on "maximum alert" after logging a record number of daily coronavirus infections since mid-November, though no immediate restrictions were planned.

New COVID-19 infections in Tokyo hit a record daily high of 570 cases on Friday, city officials said, after conducting 9,792 tests, another record figure.

— With reports from Reuters