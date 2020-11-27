Laoag City under MECQ beginning Friday, Nov. 27

MANILA - The city of Laoag will be under a localized modified enhanced community quarantine beginning Friday, Nov. 27, its mayor said.

Mayor Michael Marcos Keon in an interview on TeleRadyo said the MECQ officially begins at 5 p.m. Friday and will last for two weeks or until December 11.

Executive Order No. 104-20, places the entire city under stricter quarantine measures “indefinitely until the spread of COVID-19 cases is contained.”

It stated that the surge in positive cases in multiple areas involve government employees, public market vendors, and an ambulant vendor.

“The reason why we wanted to do this so that the people of Laoag can enjoy the Christmas festivities. Kawawa naman yung tao. We don’t want people to undergo MECQ during actual Christmas time so that’s why we move to do this now so by the time that we lift the MECQ will be kampante,” he said.

The EO was signed by Gov. Matthew Marcos Manatoc.

Keon said that in the last 2 weeks, Laoag recorded 52 active COVID-19 cases.

The mayor said they follow the parameters set by the Department of Health and the Inter-Agency Task Force.

“These parameters, they have the acute daily attack rate which at this time is 3.02 and you have the 2 week growth rate which is 308.3 percent. This puts us in the high risk and this is why the governor, Gov. Matthew Marcos Manotoc, felt compelled to declare Laoag City under a modified enhance community quarantine,” he explained.

Contact tracers are already working while doctors who will conduct swab tests to about 100 to 200 people daily have already been deployed.

“This sudden upsurge within Laoag took everybody by surprise and this is why were doing what were doing. By and large, the hospital system is coping and generally, we are coping but we want to ensure that this spread is held down as quickly as possible so that people can enjoy Christmas time,” he said.