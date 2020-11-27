LOOK: Skies turn pink over Metro Manila, parts of Luzon

The silhouette of the Oblation at the University of the Philippines Diliman is seen against a pink sky before the launch of the university’s “Pag-iilaw para sa Pasko 2020: Birtuwal na Pag-iilaw” at the Quezon Hall, November 27, 2020. Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Skies over Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon on Friday exploded into hues of pink for several minutes as the dusk settled, leaving people in awe.

The pink skies caught the attention of many, with some saying it uplifted their mood— a turnaround from scary skies seen through recent storms.

Napansin mo rin bang nagkulay-rosas ang kalangitan ngayong Biyernes ng hapon?



Maaaring i-share sa 'min ang inyong mga kuhang larawan o video.



(📷@biancadava) pic.twitter.com/tiHvjk0xgB — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 27, 2020

Some even captured the pink sky in Baguio. This photo by Balai Studio Cafe even has a rainbow overlooking the rose-colored sky.

Photo from Balai Studio Cafe

Photos from Venancio Borromeo and Richie Velarde Photos from Venancio Borromeo and Richie Velarde Photos from Venancio Borromeo and Richie Velarde

PAGASA earlier said the changing hues in the sky is the effect of the scattering of sunlight in the atmosphere.

A silhouette of the skyline is pictured at sunset in Quezon City on November 27, 2020. ELoisa Lopez, Reuters

According to the US Library of Congress, the red sky indicates a high concentration of light from the setting sun through a high concentration of dust particles.

“This usually indicates high pressure and stable air coming in from the west. Basically good weather will follow,” the explanation read.

Pink sky as seen during the sunset in San Juan, Metro Manila on November 27, 2020. AC DImatac, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: