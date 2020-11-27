LOOK: Skies turn pink over Metro Manila, parts of Luzon

MANILA — Skies over Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon on Friday exploded into hues of pink for several minutes as the dusk settled, leaving people in awe.
The pink skies caught the attention of many, with some saying it uplifted their mood— a turnaround from scary skies seen through recent storms.
Some even captured the pink sky in Baguio. This photo by Balai Studio Cafe even has a rainbow overlooking the rose-colored sky.
Photos from Venancio Borromeo and Richie Velarde
Photos from Venancio Borromeo and Richie Velarde
Photos from Venancio Borromeo and Richie Velarde
PAGASA earlier said the changing hues in the sky is the effect of the scattering of sunlight in the atmosphere.
According to the US Library of Congress, the red sky indicates a high concentration of light from the setting sun through a high concentration of dust particles.
“This usually indicates high pressure and stable air coming in from the west. Basically good weather will follow,” the explanation read.
RELATED VIDEO:
pink skies, rose-colored sky, trending news, social media, pink sky Philippines, pink sky November 2020, pink sky Manila, site only, slideshow