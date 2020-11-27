Home  >  News

LOOK: Skies turn pink over Metro Manila, parts of Luzon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 27 2020 08:54 PM | Updated as of Nov 27 2020 09:44 PM

The silhouette of the Oblation at the University of the Philippines Diliman is seen against a pink sky before the launch of the university’s “Pag-iilaw para sa Pasko 2020: Birtuwal na Pag-iilaw” at the Quezon Hall, November 27, 2020. Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News


MANILA — Skies over Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon on Friday exploded into hues of pink for several minutes as the dusk settled, leaving people in awe.

The pink skies caught the attention of many, with some saying it uplifted their mood— a turnaround from scary skies seen through recent storms.

Some even captured the pink sky in Baguio. This photo by Balai Studio Cafe even has a rainbow overlooking the rose-colored sky. 

Photo from Balai Studio Cafe 

Photos from Venancio Borromeo and Richie Velarde 

Photos from Venancio Borromeo and Richie Velarde 

Photos from Venancio Borromeo and Richie Velarde 

PAGASA earlier said the changing hues in the sky is the effect of the scattering of sunlight in the atmosphere.

A silhouette of the skyline is pictured at sunset in Quezon City on November 27, 2020. ELoisa Lopez, Reuters

According to the US Library of Congress, the red sky indicates a high concentration of light from the setting sun through a high concentration of dust particles. 

“This usually indicates high pressure and stable air coming in from the west. Basically good weather will follow,” the explanation read.

Pink sky as seen during the sunset in San Juan, Metro Manila on November 27, 2020. AC DImatac, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: 

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  pink skies   rose-colored sky   trending news   social media   pink sky Philippines   pink sky November 2020   pink sky Manila  